Leeds-based Filtronic bags £1.3m in new contracts

Filtronic.
Mobile phone technology firm Filtronic has announced two new contract wins which it says have strategic importance its development and technology roadmap.

The first contract for the Leeds-based firm, from a radio frequency equipment company in the USA, covers the design, development and delivery of high-performance, mmWave modules for incorporation within their next generation over-the-air equipment.

The project will extend the frequency range of the customer’s existing offering above 50GHz.

The design and development order is structured around incremental development milestones over a period of approximately 16 months, for a full contract value approaching £800,000 with revenue mainly set to be recognised in 2021 financial year.

The second contract, agreed with a High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) solution provider in the USA, covers the design, development and delivery of next generation, high-performance transceiver modules to enable high capacity HAPS to ground and inter-HAPS data transmission using E-band frequencies.

This order is structured around incremental development milestones over a period of approximately 18 months. Full contract value is set to be around £500,000.

Reg Gott, executive chairman of Filtronic, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to deliver these technically challenging projects.

“It is another fantastic endorsement of our engineering and manufacturing capability and emphasises our position as a leading global player in the rapidly growing mmWave equipment market.”