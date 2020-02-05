Leeds-based Filtronic bags £1.3m in new contracts

Mobile phone technology firm Filtronic has announced two new contract wins which it says have strategic importance its development and technology roadmap.

The first contract for the Leeds-based firm, from a radio frequency equipment company in the USA, covers the design, development and delivery of high-performance, mmWave modules for incorporation within their next generation over-the-air equipment.

The project will extend the frequency range of the customer’s existing offering above 50GHz.

The design and development order is structured around incremental development milestones over a period of approximately 16 months, for a full contract value approaching £800,000 with revenue mainly set to be recognised in 2021 financial year.

The second contract, agreed with a High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) solution provider in the USA, covers the design, development and delivery of next generation, high-performance transceiver modules to enable high capacity HAPS to ground and inter-HAPS data transmission using E-band frequencies.

This order is structured around incremental development milestones over a period of approximately 18 months. Full contract value is set to be around £500,000.

Reg Gott, executive chairman of Filtronic, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to deliver these technically challenging projects.

“It is another fantastic endorsement of our engineering and manufacturing capability and emphasises our position as a leading global player in the rapidly growing mmWave equipment market.”