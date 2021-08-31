Leeds-based financial recruiter KUDU research aims to provide jobs boost for Yorkshire

KUDU Search has been set up to find key finance professionals for owner managed businesses in Yorkshire.
Founder Director, Don Aitken,said: "It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while and, although the pandemic is not over, the time is right.
"The financial recruitment market bounced back in the second half of 2020 and has been gathering steam ever since. Many candidates and clients are planning for the future again rather than focusing on the shorter-term opportunities and challenges of Covid.”.
“If the opportunity is compelling and the recruitment process is run well, you can always find the best people even if they are not yet looking for the next challenge.”
“In many places there is currently a mismatch of talent and opportunity," said Mr Aitken. "Positive and negative changes have left people in the wrong place. On the employer side, we have MDs who have been less than impressed with their current FD, banks that would like more insightful management information and owners who are now looking again at growth and investment, or exit. Conversely some businesses have plateaued or taken a step back and their ambitious FD needs to move on."