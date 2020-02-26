Leeds-based International Personal Finance profits reach £114m

Home credit lender International Personal Finance (IPF) said it has delivered good financial results in 2019 with more to be done in its growth businesses, Mexico home credit and IPF Digital.

The Leeds-based firm reported a 4 per cent increase in pre-tax profits to £114m in the year ended December 31, 2019.

Gerard Ryan, CEO of IPF, said: “We delivered a good financial performance in 2019 increasing profit before tax to £114m, driven by strong operational execution in European home credit and our established digital businesses.

“We are also very pleased to report IPF Digital’s maiden profit, demonstrating our ability to profitably serve customers with digital credit.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on improving performance in Mexico home credit and IPF Digital’s new markets before accelerating growth in 2020.

“For the Group as a whole, we will continue to evolve the products and channels we offer to meet the requirements of our customers, enabling us to deliver enhanced shareholder value and contribute to the communities in which we operate.”