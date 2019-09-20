Leeds-based LSS Waste Management invests in extending its fleet

Have your say

A waste management provider has invested more than £200,000 in extending its 70-strong fleet of specialist waste vehicles – with the purchase of a Scania Front End Loader (FEL).

The new FEL vehicle, Leeds-based LSS Waste Management’s second, was purchased in response to a growing demand from Yorkshire businesses for permanently sited FEL bins at their premises.

Nigel Woolford, managing director of LSS Waste, said: “The growth in demand for FEL bins is directly linked to businesses seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their levels of recycling.

“It’s particularly prevalent in Leeds among retailers and office complexes, where the majority of the waste produced is cardboard, plastic or general waste and so is compactable and wholly recyclable.”

LSS Waste’s FEL bin service sees the company supply and regularly empty bins left in permanent locations on customer premises.

The contents are emptied and compacted in a high-capacity container on one of its FEL vehicles, with 100 per cent of the waste collected recycled upon return to LSS’ specialist waste handling and recycling facilities.

The bins are emptied as frequently as a business requires and are also serviced when needed.

LSS Waste can also move them to different locations on a customer site upon request.