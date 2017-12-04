Leeds-based Spin Shed sets wheels in motion for online store

Spin Shed, an online store which aims to bring together leading worldwide cycling styles, has been launched by two Yorkshire entrepreneurs.

The Leeds-based website plans to showcase the best independent brands from around the world. The Yorkshire brands on the site include the cycling luggage maker, Restrap and the Leeds-based apparel brand, Paria.

It will also feature the work of photographer Russ Ellis, whose prints from races such as the Tour de France will be on sale through SpinShed.com.

The business has been developed by Katie Barwood and Jules Pearce.

The site has launched with 12 brands, with the promise of new partners to be added “on a regular basis”.

Ms Barwood, the co-founder of Spin Shed, said: “Two years ago, I was planning my first major cycling challenge with a friend – cycling the length of France, from St Malo to Nice. It was really hard to find cycling kit that suited my style, but what I realised, was that this wasn’t through a lack of available choice, but rather customers didn’t know about all these great alternatives.”

“Having researched independent and stylish brands from around the world, we wanted to create something that allowed customers to reach all these great brands in one place and give them a real choice.

“We both cycle in Yorkshire, and are lucky enough to know some of the great cycling businesses from the region. We’ve spoken to brands from around the world, but it’s great to showcase the talent and style that’s available from here in Yorkshire, and hopefully get them even better known as a result.”

The Spin Shed team has also worked with independent Leeds coffee roaster, North Star, to create a cycling specific coffee which will be exclusively available via SpinShed.com.