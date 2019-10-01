Leeds-based Synap set for growth after £500,000 fundraising

A LEEDS-based tech firm has completed a major funding round as it looks scale up the business.

Synap has now raised £500,000 from investors to expand on its neuroscience-based learning management systems.

Dr Omair Vaiyani

The company was set up by two University of Leeds undergraduates whilst they were completing their medical training, to help students learn more effectively in less time.

Read more: All today's Yorkshire business news

Since graduating in 2017, Dr James Gupta and Dr Omair Vaiyani, have implemented Synap across a number of companies, including Daimler, The University of Law, and The Medical Defence Union.

The latest funding round was led by the Venturian Funding & Investment Group, as well Leeds-based tech investors Dr David Pearce and Stuart Clarke.

Read more: Link Group to move to Leeds creating hundreds of jobs

Synap chief executive Dr Gupta, said: “We’re really excited to complete this funding round with our existing investors, which shows the faith they have in the team and the future we’re building at Synap.

“We’ll be using the funding to expand our team, and to invest in further developing the product to help people learn more in less time.

“We’re very proud to be a tech company based in Leeds and to be working with local investors. We’re really looking forward to the future which will see us bringing more attractive jobs into the region and expanding into new sectors”.

Greg Allsopp, Investment Director, at Venturian, said: “Having made our first investment in Synap eighteen months ago, we’ve been really impressed by how James, Omair, and the Synap team have improved their service offering and brought on board significant clients with long-term contracts.

“When the time came to further invest, it was an easy decision to continue to support the growth of Synap.”