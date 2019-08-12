Leeds-based Thrive Law supports actress Emma Watson's new 'Time's Up' legal advice line

Thrive Law is supporting actress Emma Watson’s newly launched ‘Time’s Up’ legal advice helpline for women experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace.

Donations from members of the public, including Ms Watson, helped to kickstart the advice line, which is backed by Time’s Up UK’s justice and equality fund, and managed by Rosa, the UK Fund for Women and Girls. Advice is provided by the charity Rights of Women.

A spokesman said: “Thrive Law is believed to be the only Northern-based legal practice that has offered to support the initiative, a move that has been facilitated by Thrive’s commitment to flexible working, including home-based and flexible hours, as solicitor Alicia Collinson is able to attend the training and support as she works some days from London.”

Leeds-based Thrive Law’s managing director Jodie Hill said: “We are both honoured and delighted to support this incredibly worthwhile helpline, and feel that this is a positive way in which we can use our specialist legal and interpersonal employment law skillsets to help women who cannot afford it.”

“Having a firm understanding of your rights is a vital requirement in knowing where you stand as a woman, if you are unfortunate enough to experience workplace harassment and Alicia is so passionate about this area she is the perfect person to represent Thrive.”

Rights of Women’s senior legal officer, Deeba Syed, said workplace sexual harassment was a hidden problem even though it had reached “epidemic levels”.

“This advice line’s purpose is to empower women to exercise their legal rights in the workplace. By advising women about their legal options and increasing their understanding of equalities and discrimination law, we will be able to help them make informed choices,” added Ms Syed.