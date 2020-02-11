Leeds-based Trinity McQueen buys firm that works with BBC, Sky and Channel 4

The Leeds-based insight consultancy, Trinity McQueen, is continuing its expansion with the acquisition of the content and creative development firm, Blinc Partnerships.

With offices in London, Blinc was founded in 1997 and its clients include BBC, Sky, C4, ITV, Amazon, Renault, Peugeot and BMW.



The acquisition gives Trinity McQueen exclusive access to Blinc’s propriety tech platform which has been used to develop some of Britain’s best known TV shows, box sets and ads.



The deal was supported by a number of Yorkshire advisers including Ian Parsons of Wakefield-based Parsons Chartered Accountants with Sarah Harrison and Kaira Clarehugh of Clarion in Leeds providing legal advice.



Commenting on the deal, co-founder of Trinity McQueen, Anna Cliffe said: “Blinc has unrivalled experience in TV and media and their innovative tech means our clients will get quick feedback on how to develop successful TV shows, films and now advertising content.



“It’s a great addition to the agency, as we broaden our portfolio of services.”



Director of Blinc, Paul Barrow, said: “It’s a great cultural partnership for Blinc. Trinity McQueen is a high profile agency and uses the same behavioural science conventions in their work as us.”



He added: “Our technology can be used in different sectors and be plugged into other research services.”