Leeds-based We are Vista is acquired by ICF

THE Leeds-based We are Vista has been acquired by the global consulting and digital services provider, ICF for an undisclosed sum.

We are Vista’s 100 strong team has developed campaigns for well-known brand names in the technology, financial, retail, transportation telecommunications and energy industries.

Sudhakar Kesavan, CEO of ICF, said: “We have created an integrated set of advisory and engagement marketing capabilities to better serve our North American customers, and the acquisition of We are Vista expands this strategic intent into Europe.

“They will enhance the support we offer both our public and private sector clients in Europe.”

James Wilkins, the CEO of We are Vista, said: “In a time of significant change and disruption to how we communicate, it’s critical for brands and organisations to focus on building trust and loyalty with audiences through meaningful experiences that are integrated across multiple channels.”

“As part of ICF, we will offer an unmatched set of marketing and communications.”

ICF acquired the London-based loyalty, strategy and marketing company, The Future Customer, last year.

John Armstrong, a former founding executive of IBM iX was recently appointed to lead ICF Olson, the company’s commercial marketing and communications division.

We are Vista, which also has an office in London, will become a part of ICF’s full marketing and communications team, which offer expertise in marketing services. These services include strategic communications, advertising, digital engagement and public relations.