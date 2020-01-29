Leeds Bradford Airport to invest £5m this summer in upgrades

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has announced that it will be investing £5m this summer in a programme of upgrades and customer service initiatives to enhance passenger experience.

The programme of works includes improvements to washrooms and airport lounges. The airport also said reorientation of its security hall and behind the scenes upgrades to baggage systems will create greater operational efficiency and improve passenger flow through the airport.

Joanna Wild, chief commercial officer at LBA, said: “Our vision is to serve our region as a truly outstanding airport and to profoundly change the perception and reality of customer experience for passengers.

“While we have a long-term plan to make this vision a reality, we recognise that our passengers need to see some immediate improvements to our services and facilities, and we are committed to getting this right.

“We have listened to passenger feedback and assessed each and every part of our existing terminal to create a priority list of enhancements, which includes everything from improved wayfinding to new staff uniforms so that passengers can find our teams when they need them.

“We are committed to making the journey through LBA smoother and passengers can expect to see a shift change in the way we do things.

“We’re really excited to introduce a number of customer service initiatives over the coming months to the benefit of all.”

Investment in technology will allow passengers to benefit from a smoother transition through the airport, including the introduction of an order and pay service at Saltaire and Cabin Bars, plus digital flight updates through WhatsApp. Passengers will also have more choice for retail and food with new and upgraded offerings.

Earlier this month LBA unveiled fresh plans to build a new terminal, which aims to improve passenger experience and deliver one of the UK’s most environmentally efficient airport buildings.

The new plans, to be submitted in spring 2020, replace the recently consented scheme and the existing terminal building. The plans propose the construction of a three floor, 34,000 sq m terminal on an alternative site within the airport’s boundary.