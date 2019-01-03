Leeds Building Society Foundation provides major boost for good causes

Leeds Building Society Foundation donated £126,353 to charities around the UK to help relieve hardship and suffering during 2018.

The funds helped 140 separate charity projects which aimed to benefit service users in a variety of ways, including purchasing new equipment, improving facilities, investing in infrastructure and enhancing the services provided to people relying on their local charities for help.

The donations in 2018 take the total funding provided by Leeds Building Society Foundation to worthy causes to more than £1.9m since it was established in 1999, with the money benefiting almost 2,800 UK-based charities.

Gary Brook, Head of Corporate Communication and a Leeds Building Society Foundation Trustee, said: “Supporting the communities in which our colleagues and members live and work is very important to us and is something we know is important to our members.

“The Leeds Building Society Foundation donated more than £125,000 in 2018, supporting 140 charities across the UK to fund important projects as we know that together we can make a positive difference.

“Last year’s donations take the total funding for UK charities to more than £1.9m since 1999, which has benefitted almost 2,800 UK-based charities.

“We’re already receiving applications for our next round of funding in March and we’re looking forward to breaking the £2m barrier in 2019.”

The Leeds Building Society Foundation is funded by the society and its members via the Your Interest in Theirs scheme. It primarily provides funding towards supporting those in need including people with disabilities, people affected by homelessness, or people with serious health issues.