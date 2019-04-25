Leeds City Region firms back digital employment and skills scheme

Businesses across the Leeds City Region are backing an employment and skills programme that helps people move or retrain into digital roles.

Discover Digital, a Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) initiative, provides inspirational careers information for everyone, from graduates to career-changers who are looking to retrain or upskill into a digital role and improve their digital skills.

Businesses can sign up to share the digital roles and skills they have in order to raise awareness of the opportunities.

The latest Leeds firms to back the scheme are First Direct and Mastek. The companies have joined more than 25 others from across the region and from a variety of sectors.

Roger Marsh, chairman of the NP11 Board and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, said: “With digital sector jobs growing at 10 times the rate of non-digital jobs across the City Region and employers struggling to fill vacancies, it is essential that we ensure people can find out about these and acquire the skills that they need to excel in these fields.

“Discover Digital highlights the skills needed for different roles, attracting graduates to career changers. It is fantastic to see all areas of the sector collaborate to help fill the digital skills gap and prevent this from being a barrier to their productivity.”

It is estimated that there were up to 14,000 skill shortage vacancies in the City Region for digital professional roles in the last year. The LEP is aiming to reduce this gap through initiatives such as Discover Digital.

Visit discoverdigital.org.uk to sign up or for more details.