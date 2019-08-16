Leeds engineering firm targets India after seven figure funding deal

Leeds-based Wilson Power Solutions is to target worldwide growth with Indian infrastructure projects leading the progress.

The 73-year-old manufacturer of industrial transformers, switch gears and battery trip units is pursuing a number of significant contracts, most notably with the Indian national railway.

As a result, the business expects to grow its Indian operations by 50 per cent in the next 12 months.

Wilson has invested in its manufacturing presence in India over a number of years and has now agreed to partner with HSBC globally as it looks to continue its growth on a global scale.

The arrangement with HSBC will see it commit to a seven-figure funding package to cover both its operations in India and the UK.

The package will provide working capital to support Wilson Power Solutions to pursue contracts, scale up its workforce in India and purchase raw materials at short notice.

Simon Wilson, Managing Director at Wilson Power Solutions, said: “Manufacturing in the UK has been, and will continue to be, key to our company’s growth and success.

“However, our continued investment in our manufacturing facility in India continues to reap rewards for our business, allowing us to capitalise on the booming local economy and win new contracts.

“HSBC’s global footprint has also allowed us to bring all our trade facilities seamlessly under one roof, giving us the means of meeting larger, more demanding contracts.”

Jamie McCullough, HSBC UK’s corporate relationship director for West and North Yorkshire, said: “The business is a fine example of Yorkshire entrepreneurship.”