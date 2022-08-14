Leeds estate agent Manning Stainton move to new headquarters to accommodate their growing team

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The estate agency group’s new office is in Caledonia House on Lawnswood Business Park,

and will be home to 70 of the business’s employees.

Speaking of the move, Mark Manning, Manning Stainton’s managing director, said: “Our head office in Horsforth had simply become too small to accommodate our growing team and we needed to move to a bigger premise to give us the space we need both now and in the future.

“The new office is large enough to comfortably accommodate our central team and has multiple meeting and breakout spaces that our teams can use to meet, train and relax in, all complete with bespoke artwork to reflect the importance of our people and values.

“We’re looking forward to further developing the newly formed Northern Estate Agency

Group and our new office gives us the space we need to achieve our future business

Objectives.”

The new office will also provide enough space to allow the business to continue its

expansion plans, following a major acquisition last year, which saw it acquire two well known

Lancashire estate agents, Ryder & Dutton and Mortimers.

The Manning Stainton, Ryder & Dutton and Mortimers brands were all retained but joined together under an umbrella company, the Northern Estate Agencies Group.