Leeds firm Trinity McQueen keeps growing through acquisition

Have your say

Two fast-growing Leeds companies have joined forces to help increase their market share.

Trinity McQueen, the insight consultancy, has acquired product testing and healthcare specialist Allto Market Research.

The deal value has not been disclosed.

Allto has 20 staff and more than 30 years’ experience of working with multi-national consumer and healthcare brands such as Nestle, Cereal Partners Worldwide, SC Johnson and KCI.

The deal was supported by a number of Yorkshire advisers including Ian Parsons, of Wakefield-based Parsons Chartered Accountants, and Sarah Harrison, of Leeds law firm Clarion.

The co-founder of Trinity McQueen, Anna Cliffe, commented on the announcement: “I am delighted that the Allto team are joining us to broaden our range of consultancy services and give us access to new, international markets.”

The founder of Allto Market Research, Duncan McCallum, added: “We’re pleased to team up with an ambitious, award-winning consultancy like Trinity McQueen.

“We were attracted by its unique behavioural positioning and impressive track record of growth.

“There are great synergies between the two companies, and we look forward to expanding our services together in the UK and globally”.

The combined business will have 75 employees with offices in London and Leeds.

Its specialisms include behavioural science, brand measurement, customer experience, new product development and new product testing.

Robin Horsfield, the co-founder of Trinity McQueen, also commented: “This is another milestone in our rapid development. Allto aligns with our strategy of creating actionable insight as we continue to expand with new people, new services and new clients."

“It’s an exciting time for both businesses.”

Founded in 2013, Trinity McQueen is one of the fastest growing insight consultancies in the UK. It turns over £7.5m in fees.

Last year, Trinity McQueen helped to open the Leeds Digital Festival with an event looking at policing the digital playground.

The agency worked with charity Internet Matters to conduct research into parental concerns about their child’s online safety.

Trinity McQueen presented its findings to highlight how insights into consumer concerns can help organisations to build a better understand of their audience.