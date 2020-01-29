Leeds law firm Clarion posts double-digit growth

Legal firm Clarion has reported record high revenues of £17.42m, its third consecutive year of double-digit growth.

Leeds-based Clarion has seen turnover increase by 48 per cent since its 2017 financial year end when it reached £11.74m.

Over the last year, the firm has increased to 230 colleagues including 25 partners, with Clarion recruiting another 45 people in the eight months since its latest financial year end in May.

“Over the last 12 years, Clarion has established a very clear offering to both clients and colleagues, we know exactly who we are and what we can do, and have effectively conveyed this to the market,” explained Roger Hutton, joint managing partner of Clarion.

“Our brand is known and trusted, particularly among owner managed businesses which appreciate the time our lawyers invest in really getting under the skin of their businesses and the holistic commercial advice we provide.

“Our strategy has been to invest in developing the right culture which has enabled us to attract and retain a high calibre of talent and so provide an outstanding service.

“Regardless of the ongoing Brexit uncertainty, the Yorkshire market remains vibrant and brave, enabling the firm to continue to show impressive growth.

“Our recruitment is continuing to accelerate, we have taken on additional office space and expanded our services.

“We’ve seen a particularly strong performance in our real estate practice which has experienced phenomenal demand and has doubled in size in the last two years as well as broadening our capability into the field of property disputes. Our corporate team is regularly recognised as the top Yorkshire legal transaction adviser by Experian Market IQ, and our banking and finance practice is also going from strength to strength having increased its offering.”

Mr Hutton added Yorkshire was “a great place for dynamic, entrepreneurial businesses” and said the firm was working in a buoyant market.

“Fortunately, Leeds is continuing to attract lots of legal talent, giving clients plenty of choice and we’re proud to be part of such a flourishing professional community,” he said.