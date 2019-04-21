Leeds PR agency Hatch appoints Helen Simpson new associate director

Have your say

PR aGENCY Hatch has appointed Helen Simpson as associate director after the Leeds-based business said it completed its best trading year to date, with billings passing the £2m mark.

Ms Simpson, who joined Hatch four years ago, has led the agency’s food, drink, lifestyle and travel offering, working with clients including the British Growers Association, global personal care brand Remington, The Wensleydale Creamery and the luxury Royal Westmoreland resort in Barbados.

Hatch said its team has expanded to 25 across its Leeds and London offices over the past year.

Ms Simpson said: “It’s a privilege to join the Hatch board at such an exciting time for the agency.

“We’ve set ambitious growth plans and I look forward to leading the talented team as we continue to deliver award winning work and develop our offering within the food and lifestyle sectors.”

Managing director Jason Madeley said Ms Simpson was “key to the agency’s success”.