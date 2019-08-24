Leeds screen location firm to host Women in Film and Television networking event

A networking event aimed at promoting opportunities for women in the Yorkshire screen industries is due to take place in Leeds.

The Women in Film and Television (WFTV) organisation's session at Byron Street Mills, Millwright Street, Leeds, takes place on Thursday September 19.

Lauren York, right, with staff. Picture by James York Photography.

-> Channel 4 kicks off recruitment drive for move to Leeds - here are the jobs on offer

The event is for members and anyone considering becoming a member and is a "friendly and informal setting" for industry figures to meet new people and hear more about WFTV and what we can offer.

It is the second such event in Leeds, and has been organised by the north's representative, UK Locations managing director Lauren York.

She said: "With the increase in production taking place in the region, it's the perfect time to hold this event and share the benefits of the Women in Film & TV Mentoring Scheme.

"It's designed for women with more than seven years' experience working in film, TV and digital production who want to take a significant step in their career. Past mentees have gone on to be successful producers, writers, directors, set designers, media lawyers and film composers.

-> How a Leeds businesswoman took her UK Locations agency out of debt to become a magnet for TV producers

"For those who are new to the industry there is another innovative mentorship being run by Screen Yorkshire, called Beyond Bronte. It's an exciting new programme designed to break down the barriers that can prevent young people from entering the screen industries. It's a tough industry to get into and this scheme is exactly what's needed."

The session will feature an appearance from mentoring scheme producer Tracy Forsyth, who will be talking about the project.

There will be a short presentation along with a few words from a current WFTV mentee who will be sharing her experience. They will also be on hand to answer questions throughout the evening. Applications for the 2020 scheme will open next month.

-> Film based on Ripon-born Naomi Jacob novel Antonia in the works - and a Downton Abbey tip-off brought it to Yorkshire

Ms Forsyth will also speak about the Pat Llewellyn Bursary, which awards four successful applicants £10,000 each to develop their factual entertainment or factual TV project, match them with an industry mentor and offer the chance to meet with key decision-makers who have the potential to help with their idea.

Applications are open to any woman with a "unique project" and a passion for TV - people do not need to have academic qualifications or industry contacts, just "the most exciting ideas that would be suitable for commission by a UK TV broadcaster".

Raising Films will also be sharing more details about how to apply for ScreenSkills Making It Possible 2019, a development programme for parents or carers looking to return to work in the industry or looking to take the next step in their career. Applications are open to all film and TV practitioners with a minimum of two screen credits or three years experience in an industry role.

The event begins at 6.30pm and there will be an hour of "relaxed networking between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.