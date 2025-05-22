Leeds Town Hall: ‘Once-in-a-generation' redevelopment of Grade I listed building moving at pace

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted as part of the UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), the breakfast event offered guests an exclusive look at how Kier is delivering Leeds City Council’s plans to transform the 166-year-old, Grade I listed building into a world-class venue for concerts and events.

The Town Hall’s revamped interior will include a new entrance, a modern box office, and a ground floor bar. The redevelopment will also introduce an accessible entrance, a new lift, and upgraded toilet facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “In addition to these modern upgrades, the project includes meticulous conservation work to preserve the building’s historic features, such as intricate plasterwork, original stone masonry, and heritage doors.

Business leaders from across Yorkshire gathered at Leeds Town Hall to witness the progress being made on the building’s ‘once-in-a-generation' refurbishment. Here is a computer generated image of how the Town Hall will look after work is completed. (Photo supplied by Kier)

“To date, Kier has completed the demolition of the existing bar, toilets and box office, and has cast the new lift pit and basement slab.

"Structural steelwork for the new box office is now in place, with the ground floor slab set to be cast in the coming weeks. Mechanical and electrical installations are also underway.”

Stuart Togwell, Group managing director for Kier Construction, said: “It’s been fantastic to be able to share the exciting progress our team has made on the once-in-a-generation refurbishment of Leeds Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our UKREiiF programme of events, we’ve been able to demonstrate to the regional business community how our intricate conservation work is helping to transform the 166-year-old landmark into a world-class venue, introducing modern, accessible facilities while preserving its stunning heritage features.

“It’s a privilege to be working with Leeds City Council to help shape the cultural and civic future of the Leeds City Region.”

The redevelopment aims to safeguard the Town Hall’s architectural legacy while enabling it to host a broader, more accessible programme of events.

The spokesman added: “Kier is also delivering a comprehensive social value programme while it carries out this restoration to benefit communities across Leeds, reinforcing the project’s long-term impact beyond the building itself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opened by Queen Victoria in 1858 and designed by the architect Cuthbert Brodrick, Leeds Town Hall was the tallest building in the city for more than a century.