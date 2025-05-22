Leeds Town Hall: ‘Once-in-a-generation' redevelopment of Grade I listed building moving at pace
Hosted as part of the UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), the breakfast event offered guests an exclusive look at how Kier is delivering Leeds City Council’s plans to transform the 166-year-old, Grade I listed building into a world-class venue for concerts and events.
The Town Hall’s revamped interior will include a new entrance, a modern box office, and a ground floor bar. The redevelopment will also introduce an accessible entrance, a new lift, and upgraded toilet facilities.
A spokesman said: “In addition to these modern upgrades, the project includes meticulous conservation work to preserve the building’s historic features, such as intricate plasterwork, original stone masonry, and heritage doors.
“To date, Kier has completed the demolition of the existing bar, toilets and box office, and has cast the new lift pit and basement slab.
"Structural steelwork for the new box office is now in place, with the ground floor slab set to be cast in the coming weeks. Mechanical and electrical installations are also underway.”
Stuart Togwell, Group managing director for Kier Construction, said: “It’s been fantastic to be able to share the exciting progress our team has made on the once-in-a-generation refurbishment of Leeds Town Hall.
“As part of our UKREiiF programme of events, we’ve been able to demonstrate to the regional business community how our intricate conservation work is helping to transform the 166-year-old landmark into a world-class venue, introducing modern, accessible facilities while preserving its stunning heritage features.
“It’s a privilege to be working with Leeds City Council to help shape the cultural and civic future of the Leeds City Region.”
The redevelopment aims to safeguard the Town Hall’s architectural legacy while enabling it to host a broader, more accessible programme of events.
The spokesman added: “Kier is also delivering a comprehensive social value programme while it carries out this restoration to benefit communities across Leeds, reinforcing the project’s long-term impact beyond the building itself.”
Opened by Queen Victoria in 1858 and designed by the architect Cuthbert Brodrick, Leeds Town Hall was the tallest building in the city for more than a century.
Kier’s other projects across Yorkshire include the new Trinity Academy in Bradford, a health building for the University of Huddersfield, and a visitor centre at Rother Valley Country Park.
