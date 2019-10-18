Leeds & Yorkshire Housing appoints a new CEO

Leeds & Yorkshire Housing Association (LYHA) has appointed Mark Pearson as its permanent chief executive, with immediate effect.

The 1,500-home organisation, established in the 1950s, has homes thoughout Yorkshire, including: Barnsley, Leeds, Scarborough, Settle and Whitby. He joined LYHA in December 2017 and was made Interim chief executive in June 2018.

Mike Gaskell, chairnan of LYHA, commented: “We are all very happy to announce Mark as the new permanent chief executive. He has been pivotal in transforming the culture and operations at LYHA; prioritising engagement with customers and swiftly delivering service improvements throughout the business. We are proud of all he has achieved to date and confident that he will lead the team so that we continue to build on these foundations to both deliver high quality services in close partnership with our customers and to provide more much needed social housing in our core areas of Leeds and Barnsley.”

“Mark’s skills and experience together with his open, collaborative approach are exactly what are needed as we focus on those two future priorities. We wish him every success.”

Mr Pearson added, “I am delighted to be appointed to this role on a permanent basis. This is an exciting time for LYHA as we look to build on the successes of the last few months. I am very fortunate to have the support of a dedicated team of staff, board members and engaged customers who work tremendously hard to provide a great service. I look forward to working together with them to continue our transformation journey, delivering outstanding services to our customers, and benefits for the communities we work in. I am especially looking forward to forging ever stronger relationships with our customers to ensure that their views play a central part in shaping our future direction.”

He has more than 20 years’ experience in the social housing sector, having previously worked for a number of housing associations across the north of England, most recently at Muir Group, in Chester, as Assistant Director of Communities and Customer Service.