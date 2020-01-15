Legal firm Knights to create jobs in York as it opens new office

KNIGHTS, one of the UK’s fastest growing legal and professional services businesses, is opening an office in York later this month.

The firm’s CEO David Beech said the office would be based in the heart of York and could employ up to 50 staff in the long term.

Mr Beech said Knights had already recruited 19 lawyers for the new office, which reflected the high quality of the professionals living in the area.

He said the firm also had the ambition to open an office in Leeds, although no time scale had been set for this proposal.

The firm also said it had enjoyed a strong start to the second half of the financial year and its “attractive” acquisition pipeline of independent law firms outside of London continues to grow.

Commenting on the results, Mr Beech said: “The group has delivered another period of strong, profitable growth including double digit organic growth.

“This performance, combined with our investments in the hiring of fee earners and operational support colleagues, premises and systems, positions Knights well to continue to build the leading legal and professional services business outside London.

“The clear momentum we have in recruiting strong talent, the successful development of prior period acquisitions and the acquisition of two high calibre businesses in the second half of the year, underpins our confidence that the group will meet the board’s expectations for the full year.”

Knights said there had been continued momentum in recruiting “high quality professionals” with a further 31 accepting positions as of October 31 2019.