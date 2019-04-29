Legal Matters Q&A: Liz Williams, partner and head of family and matrimonial department at Eatons Solicitors in Ilkley

What’s the biggest development you’ve seen in the legal world during your career?

The advance of Technology. I recall typewritten documents. If there were any errors in them it meant that the whole document had to be started again from scratch with no option to amend it. With no spellcheck it also led to some interesting communications. I recall one letter referring to the husband attending at the matrimonial home “organs blazing”. E-mails and the internet have also led to some interesting and challenging situations.

What law would you like to see changed?

Ensuring that cohabitees be given legal rights to share in assets built up during their relationship. The recent decision allowing heterosexual couples to enter into a civil partnership will hopefully give protection to people who are living together but do not want to get married. I hear about the myth of the common law spouse too often and cohabitees believing they have legal rights to a share in assets in the name of someone they have lived with and perhaps had children with. This is currently not the case regardless of the length of the relationship. However, the legislation for this still needs to be put in place. Hopefully this is something the Government will deliver on.

What is the most exciting work you’ve ever done?

What I find most exciting is where someone has attempted to conceal assets to avoid the other spouse receiving a share of these. Proving this and securing a better outcome for my client gives me a thrill. The lengths some people will try to go to to avoid sharing assets still surprises me at times.

What advice would you give someone starting out in the profession?

Expect the unexpected. I find no two days are ever the same and the day I had planned for is never the day that I end up with. Be prepared to be flexible, to work hard and if you do so, to enjoy the rewards.