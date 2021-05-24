Liberty Steel Group confirms it is to sell its Stocksbridge aerospace and special alloys business

Liberty, which employs thousands of people in South Yorkshire, ran into financial difficulty earlier this year when its principal financial backer Greenshill Capital collapsed, placing its operations in jeopardy.

Its owner Sanjeev Gupta and his newly-formed Restructuring and Transformation Committee confirmed they are in advanced discussions with Credit Suisse Asset Management (CS) to reach a formal standstill agreement on its LIBERTY Primary Metals Australia business while refinancing is completed that will repay CS out in full.

As part of the restructure Liberty's aerospace and special alloys steel business in Stocksbridge is being put up for sale.

Liberty's plant in Rotherham.

It will instead focus on its Rotherham plant which it wants to make a green steel facility, with Liberty saying it wanted it to be one of the biggest such plants in Europe.

It said: "This sale will allow LIBERTY to focus on developing its Rotherham plant including its electric arc furnaces into a competitive 2 million tonnes recycled GREENSTEEL plant, one of the largest in Europe. The plant will make use of some of the millions of tons of steel scrap currently exported by the UK to make more of the quality steel needed in the UK, which is

currently being imported.

"This work includes identifying a positive solution which will allow LIBERTY to complete the restructuring and refinancing of its UK operations, protecting thousands of jobs and supporting the fulfilment of its vision to be a leader in the decarbonisation of the UK steel industry.

"As part of this restructuring LIBERTY will look to sell its, which while being a unique, high quality business servicing marquee customers in aerospace, auto and other highly engineered applications, is not core to the GREENSTEEL vision of LIBERTY."