Lidl to open new store in Shipley this month as it provides jobs boost for Yorkshire

Located on Edge Lane near Liverpool city centre, the discounter’s 900th store has created 40 jobs for the region and joins five other stores opening in January, which will collectively create nearly 250 new jobs.

Additional store openings include two new London stores in Heston and St Mary Cray, Shipley in West Yorkshire, Merry Hill and Newcastle.

The spokesman said: "Employees working in the new Liverpool store will benefit from Lidl’s hourly wage of £10.10 per hour from 1 March, which is higher than the Government’s “National Living Wage“, making them amongst the highest paid in the supermarket sector.

Lidl GB has announced the opening of its 900th store in the UK as its expansion continues.

"The supermarket continues to expand at pace, having opened over 50 new stores in the last 12 months alone, contributing to its target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025 in Great Britain. The discounter was recently crowned the fastest growing bricks and mortar retailer over the Christmas period for the second year running, with sales growing +2.6% YoY and +21% on a two-year basis."

Lidl GB Chief Executive Officer Christian Härtnagel, who will soon be handing over to new CEO Ryan McDonnell, said: “As my time at Lidl GB comes to an end, I have been reflecting on our achievements over the past five years.

"Since my appointment in 2016, we have opened over 240 stores and seven distribution centres, creating thousands of new jobs for the UK economy. The opening of our 900th store reiterates our ambitious plans and commitment to Great Britain, and we remain on track to open 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”