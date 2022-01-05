Life sciences firm OptiBiotix Health in York secures BRC accreditation

The York-based firm develops science and human study-based compounds that modulate the microbiome to address metabolic syndrome and diabetes, systemic low-grade inflammation, obesity, cardiovascular disease, high cholesterol and to support healthy aging.

BRC was the first standard to meet the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) benchmark, which means it is accepted by many of the world's biggest retailers, such as Tesco and Walmart.

The certification allows the company to do business with those retailers, manufacturers, ingredients companies and food service organisations who specify certification as part of their approval process.

OptiBiotix is based in York.

It incorporates food safety management systems and internationally accepted best practice to ensure the safety and quality of products and in doing so reduces the risk of recalls.

René Kamminga, CEO of OptiBiotix, said: "We are very pleased to announce our BRC accreditation which supports our commercial strategy of selling final product solutions to partners in the retail channel containing our science backed pro and prebiotic ingredients. I am particularly proud of our team which achieved this accreditation in a relatively short period of time."

