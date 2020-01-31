Life sciences firm Optibiotix Health launches in the US market

The York-based life sciences company Optibiotix Health has launched its product in a major international market.

OptiBiotix Health, a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and skin care, and Agropur Inc have announced the launch of SlimBiome in the North American market.

This launch follows the announcement that OptiBiotix granted Agropur an exclusive license to manufacture, supply and distribute OptiBiotix’s SlimBiome weight management technology in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Agropur is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agropur Cooperative, which is a North American dairy industry leader founded in 1938.

With 8,800 employees and sales of US$5.5 billion in 2019, Agropur processes more than 14 billion lbs of milk per year at its 38 plants across North America.

Mike Homewood, Vice President of Agropur Custom Solutions, said, "We are proud of our agreement and partnership with OptiBiotix and the exclusive opportunity to bring SlimBiome to the North American food and nutrition industries. This ingredient solution for weight management fits into Agropur's goal to provide innovative, forward-thinking products to our customers."

Dr. Fred Narbel, Managing Director of OptiBiotix’s prebiotics division, commented, "We are very pleased with the progress Agropur has made since the announcement of our partnership at the end of June 2019.

"Over a rather short period of time, Agropur has qualified its manufacturing process and is now able to produce SlimBiome® in the USA and supply the ingredient to North American B2B customers.

"This is a key strategic step In OptiBiotix’s commercial development as it grants the company access to the US weight management market which was estimated to be worth US$72 billion in 2019."