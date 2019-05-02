Britain’s biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group​ ​has ​warned Brexit uncertainty could take a further toll on the UK economy​ as it reported​ flat first​ ​quarter pre-tax profits ​of​ £1.6​bn.

The bank, which owns the Halifax, also revealed a further £100​m charge for the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal.​ ​The lender ​is handling around 13,000 complaints a week over PPI mis-selling.

​Despite fears over Brexit uncertainty and its impact on the economy, Lloyds said it​s results​ remain​ ​on track for the full year.

Antonio Horta-Osorio, group chief executive of Lloyds, said: "While Brexit uncertainty persists, and continued uncertainty could further impact the economy, I remain confident that our unique business model, and in particular our market-leading efficiency and targeted investment, will continue to deliver superior performance and returns for our customers and shareholders."

It also booked charges of £126​m for restructuring and another £339​m hit including for an estimated charge for ending its mammoth contract early with asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen.

On an underlying basis, it reported an 8​ per cent​ rise in underlying profits to £2.2​bn for the three months to March 31.

The results follow disappointing first quarter results from Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays, wh​ich​ blamed their falling margins on intensifying competition in mortgages and slowing business investment due to Brexit uncertainty

Lloyds received a boost on Wednesday after regulators at the Bank of England said it could hold a lower capital buffer against future risks, giving Lloyds a further ​£1bn of excess capital which analysts speculated could be returned to investors.

The bank has been ramping up payouts for shareholders over the past two years as profits have improved and after returning to private ownership in 2017 following a state bailout during the financial crisis.