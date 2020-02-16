Look inside the newly-refurbished Judge’s Lodging in York

A hotel which dates back to the sixteenth century has reopened following a refurbishment costing more than £500,000.

The Judge’s Lodging on Lendal in central York, which was built as a private residence in 1710, has updated its bedrooms, bars and dining rooms.

The newly-refurbished dining room at The Judge's Lodging in York

The hotel closed for five weeks in January to bring the property’s interiors and overall guest experience up to a level that it says reflects its historic features and prime location.

Part of the House of Daniel Thwaites, which also includes York’s Middletons Hotel, The Judge’s Lodgings’ newly upgraded bedrooms have individual character and furniture plus luxury touches like spa baths.

There is a new restaurant menu to reflect a more formal dining environment for special occasions. Downstairs, the cellar bar offers a relaxed, gastro-pub experience.

Owner Daniel Thwaites acquired the historic Georgian Townhouse in 2012 and re-opened the hotel in 2014 following a huge refurbishment involving consultation with conservationists and archaeologists.

A newly-refurbished bedroom at The Judge's Lodging in York.

This most recent work brings the total investment in The Judge’s Lodging to more than £4m. Daniel Thwaites’ executive chairman, Rick Bailey said: “The Judge’s Lodging is a wonderful property with a fascinating story that’s a real draw to people who want to come and see all that the building has to offer.

“Since 2012 we’ve invested millions of pounds into major upgrades to protect and conserve this historic property – it has been a huge success and this latest work will allow people to continue to enjoy it for years to come with a really high quality, rich customer experience.

“After five busy years the time had come to brighten up the inside whilst really raising the bar on what our customers can expect from us. We have been through a complete rethink of what our guests want and will be delivering a five-star service – I have no doubt that people will love the new look Judge’s Lodging.”

The Judge’s Lodging was built as a private residence. In 1806 it became the Judges’ House and the current double geometrical wooden staircase was added, along with service quarters. In 1851 there was a further addition of a secure passageway to allow the judges to exit their carriage straight in to the house without being seen, giving them additional privacy at a time when judges were regularly the targets of violence due to their roles.