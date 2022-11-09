Made.com enters administration and sells brand, website and intellectual property to Next

London-listed Made.com said its operating subsidiary MDL had appointed administrators PwC to sell its other assets and pay off its debts.

Made chair Susanne Given said: “Having run an extensive process to secure the future of the business, we are deeply disappointed that we have reached this point and how it will affect all our stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers and shareholders.

“We appreciate and deeply regret the frustration that MDL going into administration will have caused for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made.com has been hammered by a slump in consumer spending as well as supply chain disruption.

In recent months, the company warned it would need £70m in funding to secure its future over the next 18 months and its share price has been decimated.

Two years ago, Made.com floated on the stock market with a £775m valuation.

The group had seen its value sink below £2m in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Struggling furniture retailer Made.com, which employs around 600 people, has entered administration and sold its brand, website and intellectual property to Next, the business announced on Wednesday.

In late October, Made.com revealed it had abandoned hopes of finding a buyer to save it from the cliff edge a day after suspending sales to new customers.

On October 27, bosses said they had realised there was “no reasonable prospect” that an acceptable rescue bid would be tabled.