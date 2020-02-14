Major office building in Leeds is sold for £2.6m

Have your say

A major office building in Leeds has gained new owners.

Schofield Sweeney Solicitors has acted for Yorkshire-based property company YPP on their latest acquisition.

Farooq Zar

YPP Lettings has acquired LS1 The Headrow on behalf of the group’s clients for £2.635m.

LS1 The Headrow is an office building in the heart of Leeds city centre, which includes a ground floor retail unit and refurbished offices on the upper floors. The building is located immediately opposite the Light.

The deal follows the purchase of Westgate Point for £9.3m in December 2019.

Farooq Zar, Partner in Schofield Sweeney’s commercial property team, said: “We are delighted to have advised YPP’s clients on the purchase of such a high profile property in

central Leeds.

"The purchase demonstrates their commitment to the city. YPP continues to grow at a rapid pace and it is a pleasure once again to work with them."