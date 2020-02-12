Major US investment firm Gordon Brothers launches Leeds office

US global advisory, lending and investment firm, Gordon Brothers, has expanded its UK presence with the launch of a Leeds office, to provide support to rising business demand in the region.

The office which is located in the financial district of the city, will oversee the growth of the Gordon Brothers corporate recovery and Global valuations business across the North-East and into Scotland.

Headed up by newly appointed director David Swift the Leeds office will bring Gordon Brothers’ expertise and investment to support regional lenders, private equity investors, operating executives and professional advisors with services that focus on valuing assets, refinancing, and operational restructuring of businesses, within the commercial and industrial sectors.

Mr Swift said: “This is an exciting step for Gordon Brothers, the North of England is a thriving business hub and with our established business in Manchester we are eager to support existing and new clients in the North.”

Mr Swift joined Gordon Brothers in 2017 bringing more than 20 years’ experience in asset valuation. He started his career with Fairfield Auctions before establishing himself at Edward Symmons and Lambert Smith Hampton.

Heading up the Leeds office, Mr Swift will continue to support the regional market, develop contacts and grow the Gordon Brothers business.

Duncan Ainscough, managing director at Gordon Brothers, said: “Gordon Brothers has a successful track record as restructuring specialists, having completed hundreds of projects across Europe for healthy, stressed and distressed businesses.

“Adding a further regional office in the North will provide local support to our existing clients and help drive new business, as we look to expand the Leeds office in the coming months.”