Male grooming products firm provides boost for mental health charity

A YORKSHIRE manufacturer of male grooming products is providing a platform for the mental health charity, Andy’s Man Club.

The campaign will see Huddersfield-based Thomas Michaels donate 15 per cent of each product sold online over the next two months to the Halifax-based charity.

Founded in 2015, Thomas Michaels specialises in skincare, haircare, hairstyling and home fragrance products for males.

Andy’s Man Club was formed in early 2016 by Halifax rugby league player Luke Ambler. The group aims to raise awareness of mental health issues among young men. According to the Office for National Statistics, three quarters of all suicides in the UK are male.

A spokesman said: “Thomas Michael’s ‘strive for original’ campaign seeks to address the rising pressure among millennials to compete with one another on social media platforms. Through this campaign, the firm is hoping to encourage its customers to embrace their originality and feel confident.”

Commenting on the partnership, the founder of Thomas Michaels, Thom Royle said: “We have always admired the work of Andy’s Man Club. Mental health is such an important subject that really needs addressing. As both a business owner and a male, I feel it is my duty to use the platform I have been given to spread the word about sharing and talking about our mental health and asking for support when we need it.

He added: “We’re hoping to do something to help a local charity doing absolutely amazing things for men nationwide. If we can increase the amount of men that are aware of Andy’s Man Club’s key messages then we have fulfilled our goals.”