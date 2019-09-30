Many Yorkshire firms are feeling cheerful in face of Brexit uncertainty

MANY Yorkshire business leaders are feeling confident about their prospects in the face of Brexit uncertainty, according to a new survey.

The latest Business Barometer from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking found that many firms are finding reasons to be cheerful.

Business confidence in Yorkshire rose 12 points during September to 7 per cent, according to the barometer.

Businesses’ hiring intentions showed that a net balance of 4 per cent of businesses in the region expect to hire more staff during the next year, up 23 points on last month.

Kelly Green regional director for Yorkshire and the Humber at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “It’s good to see confidence on the rise in Yorkshire this month, and expectations for staffing levels returning to growth.

“There’s plenty to feel confident about in the region, with new trading opportunities to take advantage of.

Ms Green added: “Sky’s announcement of a new Innovation Hub in Leeds reinforces the city’s growing media might while the latest statistics show international appetite for Yorkshire goods is also on the rise, with exports increasing 3 per cent in the last year to £17.9 billion.”

Across the region, a net balance of 15 per cent of businesses said they felt that the UK’s exit from the European Union was having a negative impact on their expectations for business activity, down 12 points on a month ago.

Hann-Ju Ho, the senior economist at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “While overall business confidence this month has remained broadly steady across the UK, optimism in the economy has fallen, and both remain significantly below the same period last year, and the historic average.”