Many Yorkshire residents fear for future of high street

Many Yorkshire residents believe that the majority of our high streets will not exist in 50 years' time.

The survey of 2,000 British adults, conducted by ComRes for legal business, DWF, showed that 69 per cent of adults in the region believe that the majority of British high streets will have ceased to exist in half a century.

The survey revealed that 31 per cent of the public believe that the decline of the high street could be an opportunity to help address the shortage of housing in the UK. Around 72 per cent believe landlords should be flexible in dealing with retailers in order to keep shops open on the high street.

Andrew Flounders, executive partner for DWF’s Leeds office, said: “Our town centres and high streets are often at the heart of people’s sense of local identity. But the poll shows that consumer confidence is low and many believe that our high streets just won’t exist in the same format as they currently do in the next generation. It’s not hard to see why - with one in 12 shops having closed in England and Wales in the last five years.”

Melanie Williams, partner and head of the global real estate sector at DWF, added: "Town centres need to move away from dominating with traditional retail stores and instead embrace technology, the opportunity to differentiate from neighbouring town centres and provide a community solution for all ages and needs, by incorporating leisure facilities, homes, health and care provision and entertainment.

"The public sector, retailers, landlords and developers are crucial in delivering the transformation and investment needed to turn our high streets into new and exciting community spaces. By working together, they can be responsible for a high street revolution."