Brexit chaos could help Northern ports, says industry figure

Northern ports such as Goole are preparing for an influx of freight as shipping companies seek alternatives to Dover due to fears about the consequences of Brexit, according to a leading industry figure.

Peter Baker, of PRB Associates, said any shift from Dover could be accommodated easily because there was spare capacity on routes across the North Sea.

Mr Baker has calculated that as much as a fifth of container trading from Dover and the Channel tunnel could move to alternative crossings because of concerns about delays due to Brexit.

Around 90 per cent of containers from deep-sea crossings enter the UK through the south, but more than half of that cargo is destined for places north of Birmingham, Mr Baker said.

Mike Heydecke, the director of Yorkshire developers Sterling Capitol, believes any increased traffic at Goole will have a positive knock-on effect on the town and surrounding area.

He added: “Capitol Park Goole, by Junction 36 on the M62, is perfectly positioned to take advantage of any increased activity in the port of Goole.

“The park has been opened up by a new link road from the motorway to the port and has massive economic potential. This potential is now ready to be unlocked.”

Stephen Silvester, inward Investment Manager of East Riding of Yorkshire Council added: “As evidenced by ABP’s recent investments in container infrastructure, the Humber Ports are already thriving and have the capacity to handle more trade post Brexit.

“The Port of Goole as the gateway to the Humber and the start of the ‘Energy Estuary’, is particularly well equipped to support this growth due its inland position and proximity to the main motorway network and employment land.”