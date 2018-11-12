Gina Miller will be keynote speaker at Forward Ladies awards

Gina Miller, the businesswoman whose legal action forced a parliamentary vote on withdrawal from the EU, will be the keynote speaker at the Forward Ladies grand final on December 7.

Ms Miller is a philanthropist who is best known for successfully challenging the Government over its authority to implement Brexit, winning in both the High Court and Supreme Court.

Ms Miller has been described by Bloomberg as an establishment wrecking ball, but she maintains her campaign for “transparency, scrutiny and integrity” is all about reform.

A Forward Ladies spokesman said: “Her expertise and areas of work cover investments, charities, democracy and political processes; as well as social justice.

“As a passionate believer in responsible capitalism, Gina believes we all have a civic duty to be actively engaged in challenging contemporary issues facing businesses, politics and wider society.”

She will be the keynote speaker at the Forward Ladies grand final at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on December 7.

Griselda Togobo. the owner and managing director. of Forward Ladies said: “Her message is all about doing the right thing, even if it is not the most popular thing.

“We need more people of her calibre. The awards are all about strengthening the power of women by working together.”

The Yorkshire Post is media partner for the event. Details are available at forwardladies.com/national-awards/.