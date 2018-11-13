Marks and Spencer release new Christmas advert starring Holly Willoughby

M&S have officially unveiled their second Christmas TV ad of the year

This year the brand will have two separate commercials - one for its Food section and a second for Clothing & Home, which stars TV presenter Holly Willoughby and male model David Gandy.

The Food advert - the company's first ever 'unscripted' ad which features real customers and staff talking about their favourite festive dishes - went live last week.

The Clothing & home film is themed around the M&S Must-Haves campaign, which has been fronted by Holly this autumn. It was released today.