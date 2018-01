Marks & Spencer sells Hong Kong business to partner Al-Futtaim

Marks & Spencer has sold its retail business in Hong Kong and Macau to its franchise partner Al-Futtaim as it retreats from international markets to focus on its core business in Britain, the company said today.

Al-Futtaim, which already operates 72 M&S stores across 11 markets in Asia and the Middle East, purchased 27 shops in the deal, which completed on December 30, M&S said.

The move follows a strategic review by M&S in November 2016, in which the company laid out plans to shut more than 80 stores at home and abroad as well as to seek joint ventures and franchise partnerships.