Masons wins big at San Francisco spirit contest

North Yorkshire drinks firm Masons Gin has taken home an impressive five gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The competition is the world’s largest, with more than 3,000 entries this year alone.

It is seen to be one of the most prestigious awards for spirits across the world – making it very special to win even one award, and Masons is far from unfamiliar with winning at the San Francisco Awards, having previously won gold for their Original and Peppered Pear.

Masons Lavender Edition took Gold at the awards, its Original Gin took home Silver and their Tea, Peppered Pear and G12 Botanically Rich Dry Gin also won Bronze.

Cathy Mason, Co-Founder of Masons Yorkshire Gin saidd – “We are thrilled our Lavender Edition won Gold this year, it’s a firm favourite among our customers and is a really unique gin.”

And Karl Mason, Co-Founder said “It’s great to see that a true London Dry Gin style still has the ability to be perceived as the best in a crowded marketplace”

Masons was started as a labour of love by the couple who decided to take their love of a Friday night gin and tonic into their own hands.

They initially began distilling the gin using a stove-top set up in their kitchen before gradually taking their products to market by directly targeting consumers at farmers markets and food festivals.

In less than six years, they have established Masons as a premium artisan gin producer with a £3m-plus turnover and a team of 40 staff. They produced 250,000 bottles of gin last year.

The couple of have promised to launch more ranges this year.