Masons Yorkshire Gin to move into new North Yorkshire headquarters after fire destroyed its previous home

Masons Yorkshire Gin is preparing to move into a new distillery after its old facility was destroyed in a fire.

Masons old North Yorkshire distillery caught fire in April this year, destroying everything inside.

Nine months on the firm has announced plans to move into its new, purpose-built distillery situated just outside Bedale on the Leeming Bar industrial estate.

The new distillery will be open-plan, multi-purposed and will enable increased capacity.

It will begin production in early 2020.

Based in Bedale, North Yorkshire, Masons is Yorkshire’s original and most awarded gin.

Launched in 2013, it is the brainchild of Karl and Cathy Mason whose journey into ginsmithery began when the perfect gin and tonic they were looking for couldn’t be found.

At the start of 2019, Masons were producing over 400,000 bottles per year and we’re growing rapidly. However On April 2 of this year all that all changed.

After the fire was safely distinguished, the Masons team gathered round the dining table at Karl and Cathy’s home to draw up an emergency contingency plan. Within 24 hours, plans were put in place and miraculously, there were no delays in production.

Karl Mason, co-founder, said: “It goes without saying that without the incredible response from the fire department and the support we have received from our staff, community and our industry colleagues, we would not be in the fortunate position we are in today.

"When re-creating our distillery, it was essential we kept everything under one roof. We built our brand by working closely with our team, so we can’t wait to have everyone back together.”

The new distillery will house its production, bottling plant and offices.