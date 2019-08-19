Massive new £7m Goole distribution centre to create 200 jobs

Two hundreds new jobs are set to be created in East Yorkshire thanks to a new £7m distribution hub at Goole

Chemical company Croda has announced it is to invest more than £7million into the fit out of the new facility. The site will become its worldwide distribution hub for products made at its three northern UK manufacturing sites and for the European delivery of products made across its global network.

The new warehouse Croda said will enable it to operate a much larger distribution facility to service its growing global business.

A new modern product-sampling department will be included as part of the investment, which will provide a more efficient service to the Company’s expanding customer base. The site will also be home to a new International Employee Training Centre, providing development opportunities for the company’s global workforce.

Tritax Big Box REIT’s dedicated logistics developer, db symmetry, has announced that it has secured a major pre-let to Croda Europe on the Goole 36 Enterprise Zone in East Yorkshire.

The site has been bought for an undisclosed sum.

Planning consent has been granted for 376,150 sq ft distribution warehousing space and the purchase of the 33-site on a pre-let basis from Homes England by LondonMetric Property, which has agreed to forward fund the 232,150 sq ft warehouse. Croda, which creates, makes and sells speciality chemicals,

Maarten Heybroek, President of Croda Europe, said: “We are delighted at the prospect of securing a site in Goole for this investment as we are hugely proud of our Yorkshire heritage. Our founding Rawcliffe Bridge manufacturing site and our Global Headquarters, Cowick Hall, are both located less than 10 miles away. In line with our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability, we will use the latest technologies to minimise our environmental impact and offer the most advanced safety features to our people in a facility of this kind.

“This announcement demonstrates the Company’s commitment to UK manufacturing and provides long term job security for the workforce who will move from our existing operation and for the new quality warehouse roles we will create.”

Speaking about the deal, Freddie Oakey, associate development director at Tritax Big Box REIT’s developer, db symmetry, commented: “Over the last 18 months we have become increasingly active in Yorkshire, identifying strategic sites where we can develop large scale logistics schemes. Goole 36 alongside the existing Capitol Park site is already well-established and the letting to Croda will only further increase Goole’s standing as a premier logistics destination in the North.”

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "The council welcomes Croda's multi-million-pound proposal for a new worldwide distribution centre at Goole 36, marking another great moment in the company's long and proud history in the East Riding. This development will create a number of highly-skilled jobs and will also benefit the local economy with the company establishing its international training centre at the site.

"I’m pleased that Croda, like many other international businesses, have selected Goole as their preferred choice. This is due to its prime location and the support offered by organisations such as East Riding of Yorkshire Council, with its enterprise zone status and the excellent connectivity of the site to the extensive motorway network, port facilities and rail connections."

Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole, said: “'This is a fantastic step forward and will be very welcome news to local people.

“Croda are a well known local company and their decision to invest in Goole 36 is a major boost to the local economy, proving once again that Goole is perfectly located to attract investment and jobs.”

Neil Graham, Head of Accelerated Delivery at Homes England said: “Following our successful ERDF bid for £6,400,000, which Homes England match funded, we were able to construct infrastructure that enabled the creation of Goole36 which provides 130 acres of employment land. Working with East Riding Council, Goole36 has created strategic success for the region. Siemens PLC are already signed up to create a major advanced engineering facility and we are delighted that Croda will now also provide quality jobs at Goole36.

“Creating employment sites forms a key element of our housing strategy with employment and housing land uses being closely connected.”