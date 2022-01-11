Masterplan for eastern quarter of Sheffield set to create up to 5,600 high-value jobs

The final piece of roof cladding has been lifted into place at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park’s Community Stadium, marking the completion of the current phase of works.

Featuring a three-storey, covered grandstand with initial seating for 758 spectators and total capacity for up to 3,900 people, alongside 23,000 sq ft of commercial space and ancillary facilities, the Community Stadium is being delivered by the real estate developer and investor, Scarborough Group International (SGI).

GMI is working on the internal fit-out of the ancillary facilities and common areas before handing the stadium over to SGI in early 2022.

Jon Anderson, Project Director at SGI, commented: “The Community Stadium is looking fantastic in its setting and is going to be a real focal point for the park.”

“Despite the challenges posed by impact of the global pandemic, the project is currently on track for handover in early 2022, which is testament to hard work and dedication of everyone involved.”

Lee Powell, Divisional Managing Director of GMI Construction Group PLC, added: “Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park is delivering a tangible legacy from the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games through the four themes of sport, community, environment and economy. GMI is delighted to once again by working with Scarborough Group International to deliver this impressive new addition to the stadium skyline.

“GMI is well known for its prowess in the sports stadia and community environment arena having previously worked to build Rotherham FC’s New York stadium together with new completed stand developments at Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Headingley ground and for Leeds United at Elland Road and Carlisle United FC. We are very proud of the work we have done in all of these arenas.”

SGI acquired the Community Stadium site from Sheffield City Council in 2018 prior to concluding a wider agreement to deliver the next phase of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, which includes a masterplan for approximately 850,000 sq ft of commercial space across an 80-acre zone.