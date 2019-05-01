MBO for Butts of Bawtry

Butts of Bawtry is under new ownership after an management buyout.

The Doncaster-based £5m business was established in 1971 and is headquartered at Station Road.

The management buy-out team included husband and wife Mark and Carolyn Bean who have worked with previous owner Fraser Wakerley for many years.

It specialises in garage and workshop equipment, spare parts, health and safety equipment, MOT bay equipment, security products, workshop essentials and automotive tools.

The business also provides a planning and CAD design service for anyone wanting to build a workshop from scratch and as well as selling new installed garage equipment, they have a team of service, repair and calibration engineers that provide excellent backup service.

The deal was done with financial support of Barclays.

Mark Bean, Partner, Butts of Bawtry said: “It’s been an exciting journey putting together the MBO and we have plans to grow the business with further niche specialisms and adding to our existing range of product solutions.

“We are committed to increasing the scale of service delivery and geographical reach, leading to a stronger offering in the market and Barclays have been our trusted partner to complete on the deal and deliver the next phase of our growth plans.”

Butts of Bawtry employs over 30 staff, most based locally, with engineers further afield. Turnover for the current year is expected to exceed an all-time high of £5million.

Chris North, Barclays Business Manager put together the funding package for the deal and said; “It’s been very rewarding working with the new team on the management buyout and I know they have big plans to take the business to the next level. The new funding will enable the company to reach new markets, increase trade and we’re delighted to be able to support Mark and Carolyn with their growth ambitions.”