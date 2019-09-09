McLaren boss stars at northern Convention in Rotherham

A top McLaren boss has been announced as a speaker at Convention of the North in Rotherham.

Ruth Nic Aoidh, executive director, commercial and legal at McLaren Automotive, will use her speech at Friday’s free event at Magna to say why the supercar company built a factory in Rotherham and its vision for the future.

The Convention will feature political, business, community and academic leaders and aims to make a powerful, unified case to Government for tangible investment in the Northern Powerhouse.

Steph McGovern is host.

Ruth Nic Aoidh said: “McLaren is renowned for producing iconic cars with a high technical content so it’s vital we work with those who share our vision, abilities and who are agile and brave enough to push the boundaries of innovation.

“We’re extremely proud of our new £50m technology and production centre in the Sheffield region which opened last year specialising in composite materials which will help define the next generation of our lightweight products.

“And I’m delighted to be invited to outline why McLaren invested in the region, where our ambitions lie and why the opportunities available are beneficial not only for McLaren but for other like-minded businesses, the North and the UK.”

She joins a line-up which includes local authority and business leaders representing the North, such as Julie Kenny, chair of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Sheffield City Region, Northern Powerhouse and minister Jake Berry MP, Amir Hussin, CEO, YEME architects, Ruth Ibegbuna, founding director of the Roots Programme, an initiative to bring together leaders and influencers from vastly different communities and Simone Roche, CEO, Northern Power Women, a campaign to accelerate gender diversity from the North of England.

She said: “Northern Power Women is delighted to be a partner at The Convention of the North with NP11 and is passionate about amplifying and showcasing role models from all genders, sectors, regions and socio economic backgrounds across the North.

“Events such as this highlight the importance of diverse and inclusive conversations and their business benefit.”

To register interest in attending, email details to North@BeaconHouse-Events.co.uk.