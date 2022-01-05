Ginetta, which is based in Garforth in Leeds, is has two vacancies in its team. The first is a junior CNC machinist for the Ginetta brand, while the second is a senior race mechanic for Want2Race, the brand's front-end arm which is responsible for all track days.

The advert for the junior CNC machinist says: "We are currently looking to recruit a Junior CNC Machinist to join our growing team in Garforth. The successful applicant will be responsible for assisting the senior staff with the running and processing of components from our CNC machines.

"This role is ideally suited to a diligent and conscientious individual who has a keen eye for detail, cleanliness and is willing to follow an established process within a team."

The Michelin Ginetta Junior championship Rookie Cup

It says a background in manufacturing or assembly is preferred but not essential. Salary is dependent on previous experience (if any). To find out more, take a look at the job description.

The advert for the senior race mechanic says: "The ideal candidate will have a professional, forward thinking and positive approach to managing all aspects of the W2R track support and workshop activities. A clear communicator and can-do attitude with focus on quality of work carried out and excellence in customer service."

Take a look at the job description here.

Ginetta and Want2Race are both owned by The LNT Group, under the guidance of chairman, founder and former race driver Lawrence Tomlinson.