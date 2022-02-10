Meet Ellie Cooper, the rising star of Yorkshire's property sector who is managing the sale of three housing developments aged just 23

Ellie Cooper from Huddersfield is celebrating another promotion within the Harron Homes sales team.

In the three years since she joined Harron as a trainee sales executive at its Royal Wells Park development in Crofton, Ms Cooper has rapidly climbed the ladder to be promoted to senior sales executive in 2021, and has started the new year on the next rung as a trainee sales manager.

She’s now based at Harron’s office in Morley, Leeds, managing the development she previously worked at, along with two others in Yorkshire.

Ms Cooper said: “I’ve always been keen to progress and often looked to step up my responsibilities in my last role by assisting the sales managers as often as possible, so I was delighted when they put me forward for the trainee sales manager role.

“I think having that site experience first was invaluable; not only do I know the teams on the developments well, I’m familiar with the challenges they face which puts me in a great position to assist them now.

“Seeing a different side of the business is very exciting for me. I now have a much broader role, getting involved in the marketing and legal departments and learning new skills every day. There’s a real push to evolve the customer journey here and it’s great to be at the forefront of that.

“In my time at Harron I’ve been so supported by every team, providing me with all the resources I need to develop professionally while being surrounded by the most gorgeous homes. I love that it’s a traditional builder delivering quality versatile homes so buyers are truly able to create the lifestyle they are looking for.”