Meet Suzanne Watson, the president of Bradford Chamber of Commerce, with a love for the city

Bradford Chamber of Commerce president Suzanne Watson started off as a newspaper reporter before taking the plunge into the world of public relations, writes Ismail Mulla.

Public relations is all about giving clients a voice but that’s not the only sphere that Suzanne Watson is putting her communications expertise into. The founder of Approach PR is a big advocate of her home city of Bradford and is keen to communicate all the good it has to offer.

Suzanne Watson, president of the Bradford Chamber of Commerce. Pictured at her PR business Approach PR in Ilkley.'Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe'5th February 2020.

The conversation starts with a bit of friendly Bradford versus Leeds joshing but her passion for Bradford is abundantly clear.

“Bradford is an amazing place to do business and there is so much opportunity knocking on our door at the moment,” she says.

It’s little wonder she was named president of the Bradford Chamber of Commerce last year, having served as vice-president of the organisation for two years before that.

She became only the second ever female president of the Chamber in its 168-year history.

“I hope to be an inspiring role model to other female leaders and younger generations that are just starting out on their own business journey,” Ms Watson says.

Like a lot of other public relations practitioners, Ms Watson started off on the other side of the fence.

“I was always really good at English in school,” she says. “I became interested in journalism in 1988 when I did a week’s work experience at the Telegraph & Argus in Bradford.”

That experience transformed her view of what a career should be and ultimately Ms Watson moved to Wales in 1990 to become a junior reporter for a newspaper.

“My heart was truly at home in Bradford so I moved back and that’s when I got a job at the Spenborough Guardian,” she says.

The two-year stint there would stand her in good stead in her public relations career.

“What was great about that job is it gave me that real interest in people and the community,” she says.

However, there were elements of the profession that didn’t sit right with Ms Watson’s nature and she opted to pivot towards the PR industry in 1992.

She worked at PR companies in North Wales and Chester before finally ending up at an agency in Leeds.

“I had my daughter in 1999 and in 2000 I went freelance so that I could have a better work-life balance,” she says. “I still wanted to work in PR. I still wanted a career. It wasn’t a very mother-friendly environment back then.”

It wasn’t long before her work as freelancer really took off and she ended up formally setting up Approach PR and taking on staff.

The business today has eight employees and is based in Ilkley. However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing.

Approach was initially based in Little Germany, Bradford, but the great recession of 2008 hit the business hard.

“One of the first things to go when the crunch comes tends to be services like marketing and PR,” Ms Watson says.

Ironically, the business was able to cut overheads by moving into its current office space above Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms in Ilkley. Ms Watson also launched a PR training arm called Approachability.

“The concept was that it would provide another income stream in that we would train people to do their own PR,” she says.

“If you don’t want to outsource we understand but at least let us train other people in your business to do it themselves.”

The recession also changed the firm’s entire business model as it went from 90 per cent of its income coming from retained clients to just 40 per cent.

“That in terms of cash flow is difficult because suddenly you haven’t got certainty of income,” Ms Watson says.

“That’s when we also had to become a more fluid and adaptable PR agency who would take on smaller projects rather than just go for the long-term retained clients.”

The retained client base income has never really recovered to the heady pre-recession percentage, but the business is in a better place.

Ms Watson doesn’t have grand expansion plans, having seen many agencies lose touch with their values in pursuit of growth. Ultimately she is targeting a staff of 12.

The PR industry has also changed massively since Approach pitched up in the early 2000s.

“It’s changed hugely with the advent of social media,” Ms Watson says. “Now almost half of all our clients are either exclusively social media or over half of their service provision is social media.”

Does Ms Watson have a preference for the pre-social networks era of PR or the current digital-driven environment? She takes a deep breath before answering.

“I’ve loved elements of both. I’m still a print girl at heart. For me, print continues to have a role in communications.

“What I love about today’s communication is the ability to communicate to a far wider audience.”

As well as running Approach, Ms Watson has to juggle being president of Bradford Chamber of Commerce.

When she was originally approached about becoming vice-president, she admits to having to think long and hard about taking up the post.

“I was brutally aware of the impact it could have on this business because of the time commitment,” she adds.

“But ultimately I thought ‘why not?’ Why shouldn’t a female owner of a micro-business be a president of the Chamber of Commerce?”

Ms Watson wants to inspire other female business owners and those at the start of their business journey.

The conversation turns to transport, which brings her back to the topic of Bradford.

“We are the youngest city in the UK and we want that young generation to be able to have access in and out of our district,” the president of the Chamber of Commerce says.

“Leaving us off the Northern Powerhouse Rail line just should not be an option.”

“Look at the stuff that’s going on in Bradford at the moment.”

“We are creating a place where people want to live and work, where we can genuinely be proud and confident in what we’ve got. That’s why it’s an amazing time to be a business in Bradford.

“When you see that, why would you want to be in Leeds?” she adds with a laugh.

Curriculum vitae

Title: Managing director of Approach PR

Date of birth: 16.11.70

Lives: Ilkley

Favourite holiday destination: Orlando

Last book read: Louis Theroux, Gotta Get Theroux This

Favourite film: Bridesmaids

Favourite song: St Elmo’s Fire

Car driven: Volvo X60

Most proud of: My children

Education: Whitcliffe Mount Comprehensive, O Levels & A Levels