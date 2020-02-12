Meet the cast plasterer working on Channel 4’s headquarters in Leeds

Cast plasterer Ryedale Interiors has won a competitive tender to carry out work at the new Channel 4 headquarters in Leeds.

The Leeds-based specialist contractor has been chosen by lead contractor Sir Robert McAlpine Construction to design, manufacture and install parts of the grand entrance foyer at the newly refurbished Majestic building.

The £30,000 contract will see Ryedale replicate the existing fibrous plaster cornices that were removed during structural changes at the Grade II listed building, as well as design, manufacture and install glass reinforced gypsum column casings in spring 2020.

Roger Hannon, managing director at Ryedale Interiors, said: “As a proud Leeds-based business it is an honour to work on one of our city’s most recognised buildings which will become home to a national TV channel.

“We have been careful to take samples of the original plasterwork in order to preserve the heritage of the building whilst it is redeveloped into a modern office space.”

The Majestic, which was confirmed as the new Channel 4 headquarters in April 2019, is in the heart of Leeds. Prior to its recent redevelopment, the building was previously a cinema and nightclub but has remained derelict for the past six years following a fire in 2014.

The work carried out by Ryedale will be the first feature that visitors will see when entering the site.

Paul Sweeney, project manager at Sir Robert McAlpine Construction, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside established local specialist, Ryedale Interiors on this prestigious project.

“It’s important that we preserve the historic features of The Majestic, and we are confident that Ryedale’s specialist design input will help us to achieve that goal.”

Ryedale Interiors is a manufacturer and installer of bespoke glass reinforced gypsum and fibrous plasterwork.