Meet the digital performance marketing agency that aims to employ 250 staff in Yorkshire by 2024

A new digital performance marketing agency aims to employ 250 staff in Yorkshire by 2024.

The ex-leadership team at Branded3 have reunited with co-founders Vin Chinnaraja and Patrick Altoft to launch connective3.

Mr Chinnaraja and Mr Altoft founded the search agency Branded3 and grew it to a 70-strong business before it was acquired by Kin+Carta in 2013.

Mr Chinnaraja and Mr Altoft have hired the ex Branded3 chief executive Tim Grice to lead the firm, along with senior team members David White, Alan Ng and John James Grice.

A spokesman said: “The connective3 head office will be based in Leeds city centre and, after securing multiple contracts, will launch with a team of 10 as well as hiring for various roles.”

The long-term goal is to establish a team of 250 people in five years’ time.

Mr Grice, the CEO at connective3, said: “Connective3 is a performance marketing agency that connects expertise to deliver performance and growth for brands.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this new venture reuniting with Vin and Patrick to deliver unprecedented growth for our clients.”

He said businesses only reach their potential when they have a transparent, connected strategy.

Mr Altoft told The Yorkshire Post: “ We’ve got space to grow in Leeds. We’ll probably expand into other cities.”