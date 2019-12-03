Meet the former commando who is helping soldiers and military veterans gain a place on the property ladder

A former commando aims to help soldiers and veterans gain a place on the property ladder.

A new financial services company has been launched in Pocklington to meet demand following a boom in housing.

Apex Mortgage & Protection UK will have a 12 strong team of mortgage and insurance specialists at its new town centre offices at The Pavement.

The business is being led by Managing Director Lewis Papa - a former commando - who is also providing a special service to serving soldiers and military veterans.

"The housing market in Pocklington is booming with hundreds of new homes being built in the town," said Mr Papa.

"But like many small towns the High Street banks are withdrawing their local services and we are stepping in to fill the gap and provide a lot more product choice for customers.

"We are providing a whole range of market service to local people to ensure they have access to the most competitive rates for mortgages and insurance.

"At the same time I am leading a service dedicated to serving soldiers and veterans to provide advice they can trust while also bringing in three Army veterans onto our team."

Mr Papa, joined the Army after leaving Pocklington School and became a member of the elite 148 Battery part of 29 Commando and saw active service in Afghanistan.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my military career but I'm delighted to be able to be opening this business in my home town while also supporting my military colleagues and raising funds for two veterans' charities."

Mr Papa, a former player for Pocklington Rugby Club, added: "Pocklington is a thriving community and we intend to play our part in the local economy helping local people and businesses continue to succeed and by creating jobs."

Want more business news? The Yorkshire Post has launched its new Facebook page dedicated to bringing you the latest news from across the region's businesses. Click here to find out more.

